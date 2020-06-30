Advertisement
Asymptomatic staff member at Huron Lodge tests positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:21AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:26AM EDT
Huron Lodge in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to continued testing, an asymptomatic employee has tested positive at Huron Lodge, according to the City of Windsor.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic four months ago, staff and administration at Huron Lodge have implemented protective measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the city-operated long-term care home.
“We recognize that this is a difficult situation for residents, families and staff at Huron Lodge,” said a statement from the city. “The health, safety and wellbeing of the residents is and always will be the number one priority. Huron Lodge will continue to keep families informed as information becomes available.”
As a result of this positive test, pending further information from public health, all non-essential visits have been suspended.
This returns Huron Lodge to the protocols in place before the resumption of limited family visits, which was permitted under provincial regulations on June 18.
While the Windsor Essex County Health Unit has not yet declared Huron Lodge to be in outbreak status, the city’s statement said they are proactively sharing this information with the community:
- The employee was notified of their test results on Monday by public health.
- The employee has taken all recommended measures to self-isolate.
- The employee has confirmed that they abided by all infection control protocols, including the appropriate use of PPE at all times while working and performing their duties.
- Huron Lodge is working closely with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to determine next steps.
City officials say Huron Lodge continues to follow the recommended guidelines including:
- Active symptom screening of residents, staff and essential visitors: Huron Lodge screens all those entering the home and screens those in the home twice daily (including temperature checks).
- Active and ongoing surveillance of all residents including temperature checks: at least twice daily for all residents (at the beginning and end of the day).
- All staff and essential visitors wear surgical/procedure masks at all times for the duration of full shifts or visits to Huron Lodge.
- Screening for new admissions: Screen and test all new admissions, and all new residents are placed in self-isolation for 14 days.
- Managing essential visitors: Essential visitors are defined as those who have a resident who is dying or very ill. In these instances, one visitor will be allowed.
- Limiting work locations of staff members to Huron Lodge only.
- Ongoing enhanced measures for cleaning and disinfection throughout the home.