WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to continued testing, an asymptomatic employee has tested positive at Huron Lodge, according to the City of Windsor.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic four months ago, staff and administration at Huron Lodge have implemented protective measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the city-operated long-term care home.

“We recognize that this is a difficult situation for residents, families and staff at Huron Lodge,” said a statement from the city. “The health, safety and wellbeing of the residents is and always will be the number one priority. Huron Lodge will continue to keep families informed as information becomes available.”

As a result of this positive test, pending further information from public health, all non-essential visits have been suspended.

This returns Huron Lodge to the protocols in place before the resumption of limited family visits, which was permitted under provincial regulations on June 18.

While the Windsor Essex County Health Unit has not yet declared Huron Lodge to be in outbreak status, the city’s statement said they are proactively sharing this information with the community:

The employee was notified of their test results on Monday by public health.

The employee has taken all recommended measures to self-isolate.

The employee has confirmed that they abided by all infection control protocols, including the appropriate use of PPE at all times while working and performing their duties.

Huron Lodge is working closely with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to determine next steps.

City officials say Huron Lodge continues to follow the recommended guidelines including: