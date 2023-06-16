Assault involving a knife in Chatham

A Chatham man has been charged after an assault involving a knife, according to police.

Just after midnight on Friday, police said a person was walking near the east end of Stanley Street when he was approached by another man who was holding a knife in a threatening manor.

A physical altercation happened which resulted in “bodily injury to the victim,” said police.

A 41-year-old suspect was found a short time later, still in the area, and charged with dangerous weapons and assault causing bodily harm.