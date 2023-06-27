Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund grant program accepting applications
Individuals and cultural organizations can apply for the second of two 2023 funding rounds for the Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund (ACHF) grant program.
This funding stream awards project grants to deserving individuals and cultural organizations to help stimulate creative and economic growth in Windsor, contributing to a prosperous economy and to making Windsor an attractive and affordable place to live.
“We remain very proud of the ACHF program, and grateful for Council’s ongoing support and investment into this important initiative. As always, we’re encouraging creatives to seek funding for projects that will make a difference in our community, and we look forward to seeing a fresh and exciting batch of proposals come through,” said Michelle Staadegaard, manager of culture and events.
Completion of funded projects often results in assets, products, programs and initiatives being available for public engagement. From films to photography collections, novels to performances, exhibitions to virtual programs, the ACHF makes a difference in the community by supporting local, innovative and creative works.
Since 2014, the ACHF program has awarded $891,000 in grant funding to 412 individual arts, culture and heritage projects in Windsor.
Current Funding Round
This year, $118,000 will be awarded, with $59,000 available in each of two funding rounds. Applications for the second funding round will be accepted from Monday, July 3, 2023, to Friday, July 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Mandatory Consultation
The ACHF program is fully accessible through the online platform at www.ACHFWindsor.ca. The application link goes live when each application round opens. Applicants have the ability to complete the application, attach supporting documents and materials, and submit and receive confirmation of their submission online. In order to be considered, applicants must be residents of Windsor and consult with Culture staff prior to submitting a project for funding, and before the application deadline. Consultations are conducted via email, once the application round opens, and help to ensure applicants and projects meet program eligibility requirements. Interested applicants should email culturalaffairs@citywindsor.ca for an email consultation.
Virtual Public Information Session
To assist first-time ACHF applicants, a virtual public information session will be offered Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. During this session, a program coordinator will review the guidelines, key priorities and objectives, and the application and adjudication process. Attendance is not mandatory, and this session is intended for first-time applicants only. This session will require participants to use the Zoom meeting platform available via www.zoom.us/meetings. Those wishing to attend will need to RSVP to receive an event-specific link and password to facilitate participation. Please RSVP to culturalaffairs@citywindsor.ca by email.
New Opportunity for Sponsor, Donor, Community-Builders with the ACHF:
As the ACHF program continues to evolve, the City is reaching out to those individuals, organizations, businesses and corporations that have expressed an interest in supporting arts, culture and heritage in Windsor in the past. The City has identified two possible opportunities for partnership between sponsors, donors and community-builders in connection with the ACHF grant program.
Those who wish to register as a Patron will be provided with information on funded ACHF projects that are seeking additional funding support to realize their project goals and increase community impact. City staff will facilitate a meeting between interested parties to see what possibilities exist.
Those who wish to register to become an ACHF Partner will have the opportunity to donate a funding amount to the ACHF funding stream, which will increase available funding in a given round, thus increasing opportunities for additional creators and projects to receive funding. The ACHF Jury will adjudicate all funding requests, and City staff will work with ACHF Partners to determine the best fit for donations in any given round.
Those wishing to take advantage of this unique opportunity to direct support to Windsor’s arts, culture and heritage creative community, are asked to reach out to culturalaffairs@citywindsor.ca to begin the conversation.
Further details on the ACHF program objectives, application process, eligibility requirements, consultations and current deadlines are available online at www.ACHFWindsor.ca. To learn more about culture and heritage services at the City of Windsor, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.
