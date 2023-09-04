Artists and vendors wanted for annual Downtown Arts Fair
Calling all local artists, now is the time to secure a spot in the ninth annual Downtown Arts Fair.
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is looking for crafters, artisans and hobbyists to participate in the family-friendly event which is part of Open Streets Windsor 2023.
The fair will come alive on University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way, and on Ouellette Avenue, stretching between Chatham and Park Streets.
A $25 deposit is needed to secure your spot, which will be fully refunded upon vendor setup on event day.
“As it does each year, the Fair serves as a grand stage for artists, craftspeople and hobbyists to display and sell their unique goods,” organizers said in a news release. “Attendees will be treated to a myriad of offerings and programming, truly showcasing the vast artistic talent and skill that thrives in our city.”
Vendors are able to offer all kinds of artistic merchandise (barring hot food). Packaged food and beverages are encouraged.
Organizers note that no hydro facilities will be available.
Every vendor space must also have an element of participatory activation, such as a skills share or painting demo, organizers say.
All such activities must:
- Be free
- Focus on health, physical activity, arts or culture
- Be participatory
- Be feasible
- Be able to engage large audiences
- Be accessible for people of all ages and abilities
- Pop-up in nature - quickly and easily set up and taken down
- Self-contained - no need for a power supply etc.
- Not involve alcohol, horses or inflatables (e.g. bouncing castle)
Organizers say spaces are filling up fast, but there's still a chance for those interested to be part of the arts celebration. The official registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 8.
For more details and to secure a spot, vendors can register online at downtownwindsor.ca.
