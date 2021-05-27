WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Rotary Club of Windsor is planning a creative and safe way to continue the Art in the Park tradition.

Organizers are holding a virtual auction since the annual June event was cancelled last year and this year due to COVID-19.

“The Windsor Essex Community has spoken up about the unique art and experiences they have had over the years, and many have expressed wanting to know how they can still support the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918)'s charity efforts and/or the exhibitors of Art in the Park,” said a news release from the club.

The virtual auction will run the planned Art in the Park weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 and bidding will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

Items will be displayed online for interested buyers to enter a bid. Under each unique item you will find the item name and description, retail price and the exhibitors store to continue shopping.

On Monday, June 7, the highest bidders will be contacted and the exhibitors will ship the item.

Purchases are completed through PayPal however, you do not need a PayPal account. Shipping is restricted to Canadian addresses.