Art in the Park looking for exhibitors
A popular summer event is accepting applications for vendors.
Exhibitor application is now open for Art in the Park 2024. The application deadline is Feb. 28. Selected artists will be notified by March 30.
Art in the Park is held the first full weekend in June of each year. This year it takes place June 1-2.Art in the Park will return to Willistead Park for the first time after a two-year COVID hiatus. Vendors and organizers set up in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Allan Kidd, Chair of Art in the Park, tells AM800 they have the room to add more vendors. Last year they had 275 exhibitors - a record-breaking amount.
"Well we bring in all kinds of things, everything from water colours to waffles. We hope to have about 300 exhibitors this year. We're going to have food, entertainment, and all kinds of things."
Organizers say the event is one of Ontario's largest outdoor arts and crafts shows, with exhibitors from all over Ontario and Quebec.
The exhibitors display and retail their wares in booths set up around the 15.5 acres of gated grounds surrounding the beautiful and historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville (Windsor), Ontario.
This will be the 44th year that the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), acting as the agent for the Rotary Club of Windsor Foundation Fund, will be presenting Art in the Park in Windsor.
All proceeds raised from admission to the event go toward supporting the restoration of Willistead Manor and the charitable projects of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918).
