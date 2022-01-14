Arson suspect found and charged after Wyandotte Street fire

Windsor, Ont. -

A 26-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson after a fire on Wyandotte Street East.

Officers responded to a business located in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of an active fire on Thursday around 12:25 a.m.

Later Thursday, a member of the public called police and reported they had viewed a suspect photograph from a recent arson and that a person matching the description was believed to be in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers attended the area and located the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

David Fellegi, 26, is charged with arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com