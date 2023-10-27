Arson suspect arrested after Ford City house fire

Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted for arson with disregard for human life after a house fire in Ford City.

On Aug. 19, officers responded to an active fire at a residence in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, but the structure sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages.

On Friday morning, police arrested John Browning. He is currently facing charges of arson with disregard for human life, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, and failure to comply with a probation order (x2).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.