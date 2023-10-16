Windsor

    • Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor

    Fire crews respond to a call on Elliott Street in Windsor on Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Fire crews respond to a call on Elliott Street in Windsor on Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    Windsor police arson investigators will be on scene Monday morning following a fire in near-downtown Windsor on Sunday.

    Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    The fire was brought under control and crews were working on ventilation and overhaul around 5 p.m.

    There is no word on if anybody has been displaced, possible cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

    More details are expected later on Monday.

