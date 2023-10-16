Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor

Windsor police arson investigators will be on scene Monday morning following a fire in near-downtown Windsor on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was brought under control and crews were working on ventilation and overhaul around 5 p.m.

There is no word on if anybody has been displaced, possible cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

More details are expected later on Monday.