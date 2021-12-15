Arson investigation launched into fire near Walkerville

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are asking for the public's help with an arson investigation near the Walkerville area.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., patrol officers responded to a fire call at a residence located in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and extinguished the fire. The residence sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that the fire was suspicious in nature and an arson investigation was launched.

Arson investigators are urging anyone in the area of the 800 block of Langlois Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.