WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP are looking for five suspects related to an arson investigation at an apartment building in Leamington.

OPP responded to the complex on Lutsch Avenue for an arson investigation on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m.

Five suspects, all wearing dark clothing, were seen exiting a light-coloured older model minivan near the intersection of Mill Street East and Bowman Avenue.

Shortly after, there was the sound of broken glass. Police say a resident in an apartment on Lutsch Avenue woke up to find his window broken and a Molotov cocktail that failed to ignite inside the apartment.

Anyone having information regarding this crime or the suspects involved are asked to contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.