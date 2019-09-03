

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information related to an arson case in east Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Guy Street and Ethan Court for an active structure fire on Thursday around 2:45 a.m.

Officers say they saw a residence, in the process of being built, with fire damage. The fire had been put out by Emergency Services prior to police arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The Arson Unit attended the scene and through investigation believe the fire to be intentionally set.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to or after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.