Arson and assault charges laid after downtown apartment fire

Windsor police say a 64-year-old man is facing charges of assault and arson following an apartment fire in downtown Windsor.

On Thursday, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Office personnel, private security, and Windsor Housing staff responded to the building in the 900 block of Ouellette Ave. to execute an eviction.

Upon arrival at the unit, the parties discovered the tenant wearing a hazmat suit and respirator mask. The tenant splashed three of the parties with an unknown noxious substance, causing them to retreat to the building lobby. Shortly thereafter, the tenant entered the lobby and was detained by the sheriff.

Windsor police were called to the scene, where they took custody of the tenant. Officers also noticed a fire on the tenant’s balcony, which police say he admitted to starting.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

Following this incident, the tenant was taken to hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police say the three people exposed to the substance did not report any injuries.

The man faces charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (x 2), assault with a weapon, and arson with disregard for human life.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.