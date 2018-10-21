

CTV Windsor





Windsor police made two arrests after they say a stolen vehicle struck an unmarked cruiser.

On Monday, officers were called to a house on Smeeton Drive about a break and enter. They were told a pickup truck had been stolen.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle the following day in a parking lot on Tecumseh Road East.

Police say they attempted to block in the driver and that's when the suspect drove into an unmarked cruiser, over landscaping and bushes and fled the scene.

That afternoon, the driver and pickup truck was located on Langlois.

Police say the driver ran into a home while two women left the residence and drove away in the truck.

Police contained the home and the suspect exited three hours later.

He was arrested without incident.

Matthew Maskery, 33, and 30-year old Amanda Labute, both of Windsor, are facing several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.



