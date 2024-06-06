WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrests made after February home invasion in Leamington

    Two people have been arrested after a February home invasion in Leamington.

    On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.

    Police said three people showed up to the home and forced their way in. Once inside, two people in the home were allegedly assaulted by the suspects.

    On Tuesday, police used a search warrant at a property on 8th Concession Road in Maidstone and took two people into custody without incident.

    A 31-year-old from Windsor and a 46 year old from Windsor are both facing several charges, including, assault with a weapon, robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement and pointing a firearm.

    Police are still looking for a third suspect.

