WINDSOR, ONT. -- A woman arrested on an outstanding warrant is facing further charges after she was allegedly found in possession of a stun gun and switch blade.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman was stopped in the area of Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

During the arrest police found the woman in possession of the prohibited weapons.

She was transported to the Chatham-Kent headquarters and held for bail.