Arrest warrant issued for arson suspect after Ford City house fire

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a house was set on fire in the Ford City area in the summer.

On Aug. 19, officers responded to an active fire at a residence in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. Windsor fire crews responded to a fire at a duplex in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Police say no one was injured in the incident, but the structure sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 59-year-old John Browning. Investigators were granted an arrest warrant for Browning, who is now wanted on the following charges:

Arson with disregard for human life

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

Failure to comply with a probation order (x 2)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.