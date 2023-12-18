Arrest made in relation to an alleged assault on a senior in Forest Glade

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that left a senior with significant injuries to his face following an altercation in Forest Glade.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Atwater Crescent for a report of an injured person shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. Police arrived to a 75-year-old man with injuries to his face including laceration, abrasions and substantial bruising.

Police say the victim was outside his home when he saw the suspect going through recycling bins. An altercation ensued and the victim was allegedly assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Service`s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) unit arrested a 38-year-old Saturday in the 2000 block of Lauzon Road for assault causing bodily harm.

Police are thanking the public for sharing the original post and their tips.