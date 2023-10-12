Windsor

    • Arrest made after August theft in Chatham

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    A Chatham man has been arrested in relation to an August robbery, according to police.

    On Aug. 15, police resounded to a home on Peter Street where they said a masked suspect stole a large amount of money and the victim’s wallet from the home.

    Following the reported theft, police monitored the victims debit and credit card activity and on Aug. 27, the man allegedly used the debit card to make several purchases throughout Chatham.

    After getting surveillance footage from the stores where the debit card was used, the person was identified and then on Oct. 11, was found and arrested.

    The 45-year-old was charged with five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and five counts of possessing stolen property.

