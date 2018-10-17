

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police are looking for an alleged firearm brandishing suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Authorities were called out to the 3600 block of Matchette Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Their investigation revealed a man entered the store with his identity concealed by clothing.

Police allege the suspect used a firearm when demanding cash from the employee and left with a quantity of money.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but police have released surveillance pictures in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com