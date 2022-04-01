'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought by police after two shots fired incidents

Windsor police are looking for possible “armed and dangerous” suspects after two separate shooting incidents.

The first one took place on Thursday around 10:45 p.m. Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Pillette Road.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located multiple spent shell casings in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Arthur Road.

Police obtained information that a dark-coloured sedan fled the scene at a high rate immediately after the incident, possibly southbound or westbound from Tecumseh Road East at Arthur Road.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit, Canine Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The second incident was on Friday around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to shots fired call in the area of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the 300 block of McKay Avenue, in the area of University Avenue West at Cameron Avenue and in the alley between McKay Avenue and Cameron Avenue.

Officers received information that a white SUV-type vehicle was observed exiting the alley between Cameron Avenue and McKay Avenue and headed towards University Avenue West. Investigators believe this vehicle was involved in the incident and requesting the public's assistance for information.

Information was also received that two black males, both wearing dark clothing, were seen entering another vehicle, possibly a white two-door Acura. The suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed westbound on University Avenue West from Cameron Avenue. It is believed that the occupants of this vehicle were in possession of firearm.

While conducting the investigation in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, officers located a parked vehicle and a residence that sustained damages from being struck by a bullet.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit, Canine Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Both incidents are being actively investigated by the Major Crime Unit.

Anyone in the areas with surveillance camera or anyone who happened to be driving near the incidents and equipped with a dashcam, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspects. Call 911 immediately if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.