WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are looking for two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after a man was injured in a shooting on McDougall Street.

Patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of McDougall Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday around 4:15 p.m.

Through investigation, it was reported to police that a man had exited his home to investigate a situation where a vehicle in the area had been recently damaged.

Police say while he was outside, two men were seen with firearms.

At least one of the suspects allegedly fired shots at the victim, who was not injured.

As officers continued to investigate, they found a second man inside a residence with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

Several shell casings were located in the area and the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The suspects fled prior to police arrival and remain outstanding.

“They are to be considered armed and dangerous as no firearms have been recovered,” according to a police news release.

The suspects were last seen running north in the alley between the 2400 block of Howard Avenue and Highland Avenue.

They are described as men, 6'0" - 6'5", wearing black hooded sweaters, black pants and masks that pulled up from the neck. One man had red trim around the hood of the sweater and one was wearing a backpack.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and is seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Investigators are also seeking any home or dash-cam surveillance video that may have captured the suspects.

Anyone who lives in the area or was driving in the area around the time of the incident is requested to check their video surveillance. The suspects may have been in the general area prior to the incident for an unknown period of time and it is possible they could have arrived in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.