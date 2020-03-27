WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a shooting on Mercer Avenue as an attempted murder and an arrest warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Elliott Street East for a report of an injured man on Thursday around 10 a.m.

Police arrived and located an adult male outside a residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by emergency personnel to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers contained the scene and launched an investigation.

Police say a suspect was quickly identified.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers received information that the suspect may be inside a residence located in the 800 block of Mercer Street.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit attended to assist in the investigation.

The residence was contained and a perimeter was established in effort to keep the public from harm's way.

The occupants of the residence were directed to exit the building. All complied and were interviewed by investigators.

Police say the suspect was not found at the residence and the area was re-opened to the public in the early evening.

Officers checked various other locations for the suspect with negative results.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch continued the investigation.

It was determined that the identified suspect had brandished a firearm and pointed it at a number of people who had been inside the Mercer Street residence earlier in the day.

Investigators believe that the suspect was acting in an agitated manner, exited the Mercer Street residence and attended the residence in the 400 block of Elliott Street East. A confrontation ensued between himself and the victim, during which time the victim was shot.

Investigators believe the matter was a targeted incident and that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the wanted suspect. His current whereabouts is unknown.

John Elliott, 46,from Windsor, is wanted for a number of charges, including attempt murder.

Elliott was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red t-shirt, green camouflage pants and a black military style helmet - possibly operating a dark-coloured E-bike.

He is described as a black male, 5'6' in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Police say he is to be considered Armed and Dangerous and do not approach. Call 9-1-1 if you see him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.