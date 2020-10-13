WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking a man who is considered “armed and dangerous” after a convenience store robbery.

Officers responded to a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street for a robbery that had just occurred on Sunday around 4:20 a.m.

It was reported that a man entered the store and brandished a firearm, demanding money.

Police say a quantity of cash and other items were taken by the suspect, who then fled westbound on Seminole Street on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The suspect is described as a male white, about 30 years old, wearing a dark sweater, dark pants and a bandana over his face. Police say he was in possession of what was described as a black pistol, a black and red duffle bag and a backpack with a black and white patterned top and solid light blue bottom.

No firearm has been recovered. Police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect and call 911 if seen.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.