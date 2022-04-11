'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after five people shot in east Windsor

Windsor police attend the scene where multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital, April 8, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter) Windsor police attend the scene where multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital, April 8, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver