WINDSOR -- Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying an “armed and dangerous” man after a gunpoint robbery at a Walker Road convenience store.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 3800 block of Walker Road for a report of an alarm on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a robbery just took place.

A suspect reportedly entered the store with a black firearm, demanded cash, and fled on foot in a northwest direction from the store.

Police say a quantity of Canadian money was taken during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5'8" to 6' tall. He was wearing a grey sweater with the hood up, a black mask, dark sunglasses, black pants, black boots, and gloves with neon on the top of the hands.

The firearm has not been recovered and the public is reminded that the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police warn the public to not approach the suspect and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.