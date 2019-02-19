

The Canadian Press





Lawyers are expected to be in court today arguing for a new trial for two men convicted of plotting to derail a passenger train.

The lawyers for Raed Jaser and court-appointed counsel for Chiheb Esseghaier both say that among other issues, the jury in their trial on terror charges was not properly constituted.

The Ontario Court of Appeal has said the issue of jury selection will be considered first.

Both men also previously indicated they wished to challenge their sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole until 2023, which Jaser argues was "excessive" and unfit.