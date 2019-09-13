

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say an argument at a skate park between four young girls lead to charges for a Chatham mom and her boyfriend.

Officers say an ongoing argument continued at the skateboard park in Chatham between four young girls all known to each other on Thursday.

One of the girls called her mother for assistance. This resulted in the mother and her boyfriend attending the area.

The man allegedly pulled into a nearby parking lot at a high rate of speed nearly striking one of the young girls. Police say as she swerved on her bicycle away from the man, he threatened her.

The mother allegedly threatened the other young girl involved.

Police were notified of the incident and the man and woman were arrested.

The 33-year-old Chatham man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and uttering threats.

The 34-year-old Chatham woman was charged with uttering threats.

Both were released pending a future court date of Oct. 9.