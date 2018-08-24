Aretha Franklin’s funeral to be held next week in Detroit
Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York, April 19, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 1:10PM EDT
NEW YORK - Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.
Franklin's rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.
Franklin died last Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.
The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.