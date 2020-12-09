Advertisement
Areas of Provincial Road closed for construction for over a week
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:40PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Parts of Provincial Road will be closed to traffic until next Friday.
As part of Phase 2 of the Provincial Division Corridor Improvements Project the road will be closed between Legacy Park Drive and the Monarch Basics/Lowe’s intersection.
Access to all businesses will remain open.
The work by J&J Lepera Infrastructures will be ongoing until Friday, Dec. 18.