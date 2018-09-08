

CTV Windsor





Get ready for up to 40 millmeters of rain starting Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon are expected to affect parts of the area late Sunday and Monday.

Rain is expected to begin over the north shore of Lake Erie Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Total rainfall amounts in the range of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time the rain tapers to scattered showers Monday afternoon.