April showers continue before a rebound starts Wednesday

The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday.

There is still a chance of flurries or rain showers Tuesday morning with a high of just 9 C.

The average high for this time of year is 15 C with a low of 4 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind west 30 km/h. High 9.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.