Applications open for Community Benefits funding near Gordie Howe bridge

Windsor, Ont. -

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is accepting applications for Community Benefits funding through the 2022 Community Organization Investment.

Registered non-profit or charitable organizations can apply between Nov.16, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022.

Eligible organizations can submit an application for funding ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 CDN for events, programming or infrastructure improvements that will benefit the communities nearest to the project.

“The funding requests must align with one of the Community Benefits investment priorities, including community partnerships, community safety and connections, economic benefits, and/or aesthetics and landscaping,” said a statement from the Gordie Howe International Bridge team.

Members of the project’s Local Community Group as well as senior representatives from Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), Bridging North America (BNA) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will review the applications.

The Community Organization Investment, an initiative under the Community Benefits Plan, is an annual investment allowance with $50,000 allocated to registered non-profit or charitable organizations located in or serving residents in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit respectively. Through this initiative, the project team will invest a total of $500,000 CDN in the two communities from 2020-2024.

An announcement on the projects selected for funding is expected in spring 2022.

Interested organizations can learn more about the 2022 Community Organization Investment initiative can attend a virtual session on Dec. 1, 2021 from 1p.m. – 2 p.m. and Jan. 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration is available at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com. A link to the event will be provided following registration.