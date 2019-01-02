

CTV Windsor





An application for a recount in the municipal election in Chatham-Kent has been dismissed.

The Ontario Superior Court and Justice Howard heard arguments from legal counsel for the municipality and Robert Powers on Wednesday.

Powers, who was a mayoral candidate in the 2018 election, wanted a recount for Ward 1, which includes Tilbury and Wheatley.

According to a statement from the municipality, Powers raised concerns about certain ballots being classified as an "unspecified poll".

Justice Howard ruled “such information is not required to be on the ballots but rather is additional, optional information that the respondent included in the ballots for informational and/or statistical purposes.”

Justice Howard ruled there is “no valid reason presented that would justify a recount of the Ward 1 election.”

Chief Returning Officer, Judy Smith, was pleased with the decision.

"We were confident that the election had been run fairly and the will of the citizens of Ward 1 had been reflected in the final vote totals,” said Smith.

The official results showed Mark Authier and Melissa Harrigan as the successful candidates with 1,991 and 1,682 votes respectively while Bryon Fluker (1,050), Mark Pastorius (252) and Jordan Dell (88) were not elected.