WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say failure of an appliance cord sparked a house fire on Wyandotte Street.

Crews responded to the home at 1228 Wyandotte Street East near Pierre Ave around 7 p.m.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the blaze, which was brought under control within an hour.

It is listed as accidental, due to the failure of the cord on the first floor.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

There were no injuries.