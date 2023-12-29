Applebee’s closes on Huron Church Road

Applebee’s has closed it’s Huron Church Road location.

The restaurant at 2187 Huron Church Road is now closed. There is still one Applebee’s left in Windsor on Walker Road.

A statement provided to AM800 by Applebee's franchisee, Tim Leblanc, says that all valued team members have been offered positions at their nearby restaurant.

Leblanc states that they look forward to continuing to serve Windsor-Essex customers at their location on Walker Road and Division.

The Huron Church Applebee's was open for 12 years.