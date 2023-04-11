App developed for those with arthritis aims to aid management of the disease

A local engineer and his business partners have developed an app to aid arthritis patients.

Approximately 6 million Canadians are living with arthritis – that’s one in every five people.

Stefan Gertz is the co-founder and CEO of Cadence Health Analytics — the company behind the application.

The software innovation is one of sevem finalists competing in Arthritis Society's, Ideator Awards, a pitch-style competition. The winner will receive a $50,000 prize to help grow their venture.

Users of the Cadence app will streamline their own care sharing data with their doctor in real-time. The process simplifies treatment assessments and protocols.

The app's design may have promising future in other areas of medicine and industry.

"I kind of shopped it around - I talked to, just starting off with my own rheumatologist and she put me in contact with a colleague of hers who loved the idea so much we actually partnered up,” said Gertz.

“She's a co-founder with me on the project. As an arthritis patient myself - I kind of identified this need and could immediately see the value."

More information about the app and Cadence Health Analytics is available online