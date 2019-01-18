Apartment fire causes $75K damage in east Windsor
Crews were called to 10200 Menard Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 9:28AM EST
Windsor fire officials say an apartment fire in east Windsor caused $75,000 in damage.
Crews were called to 10200 Menard Friday morning.
The blaze started in the ceiling of the first floor. Fire officials say it was caused by an electrical failure.
Nobody was home at the time and there were no reported injuries.