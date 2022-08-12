Antique auto and boat show makes weekend return to Wallaceburg

The 33rd annual Wallaceburg Antique Motor and Boat Outing (WAMBO) is back in Chatham-Kent this weekend after a scaled-back version last year.

The event is considered one of Canada's largest transportation shows and will be the last before the retirement of longtime WAMBO board member and fire truck manager Lee Burrows.

“I still enjoy it and get all excited about it. And then all of a sudden weekend's gone,” said Burrows.

Burrows has been a WAMBO board member since 1993 and said he plans to continue attending the annual event after retirement.

“I have every dash plaque and every poster of WAMBO. I think I'm one of the few total collectors of all a memorabilia.”

The 83-year-old said his passion for collecting all-things-WAMBO will continue before he donates his large collection to the museum.

“I've enjoyed it immensely. I still do.”

Boats began arriving on the Sydenham River throughout the day Friday with festivities launching later in the afternoon.

“We have antique boats, your old wooden Chris Craft and Mat Craft boats. We have antique cars and we have antique motorcycles and we have antique fire trucks.”

On Saturday, the big car, boat, motorcycle and tractor show starts at 8 a.m. Those taking part can register in advance online or at the event in the morning.

Other popular displays include models and toys, Art in the Park and more.

According to organizers, people can enjoy their choice of entertainment at various locations around town with live music, karaoke, a soap box derby and fire truck parade as well as a Dream Cruise of classic cars.