WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent’s police chief issued a statement saying racism has “no place in our community or policing profession” in response to recent events in Minneapolis.

Chief Gary Conn says “what transpired in the United States, from what I have viewed, the actions and behaviours of the officers were deeply disturbing, tragic and disheartening.”

Conn adds they have challenged the public trust that their officers work so hard every day to earn.

Recent events in Minneapolis have challenged the public trust that our officers work so hard every day to earn. Racism has no place in our society or policing profession, so today we share this message with you from Chief Gary Conn #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/KppDzcucl8 — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) June 4, 2020

“We cannot let the actions/behaviors of a few, in another country, diminish the great community based strategic policing which the vast majority of our officers complete on a day to day basis,” he says.

He adds there are “deep systemic racial barriers” that still exist at a societal level and they must continue to keep working to break those down.

Mourners converged in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of a memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests around the world against racial injustice.

The farewells for Floyd -- an out-of-work bouncer who was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store and died after a white officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed Black man's neck for several minutes -- come as demonstrations across the U.S. and around the globe continue.

With files from The Associated Press.