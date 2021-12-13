Anti-Black Racism Task Force releases recommendations report for UWindsor

Windsor, Ont. -

The University of Windsor’s Anti-Black Racism Task Force has released a report including recommendations outlining priorities to help create a safer campus environment.

The task force consulted with current students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni, as well as with previous reports of racism at the school to help identify urgent issues outlined in the report released Monday.

Over the last two decades the university has had five different investigations of anti-Black racism with detailed reports and recommendations, the report says, but notes little has been done in response and “Black faculty, staff, and students still do not feel safe.”

Last November, the school responded to the use of the N-word by instructors as part of their class.

An investigation was also launched into messages exchanged by members of the Delta-Chi Fraternity an off-campus organization with no formal relationship with the school. The university imposed disciplinary sanctions following an investigation into the fraternity after members used “extreme racist language” on social media.

“The numerous reports of these investigations tell a story of systemic racism which has never been adequately addressed. Lack of attention and the failure to act has resulted in our campus being a place where anti-Black racism has flourished. The University acknowledges that they must do better. Institutions must be better,” the report states.

The task force says it believes university leadership is serious about change and the community is ready for it.

The Anti-Black Racism Task Force was formed last June during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement as the university pledged its commitment to eliminate anti-Black racism on campus.

The task force has released recommendations for the University of Windsor to review including:

Restructure the student experience office

Redress student policy

Black centric inclusivity and safe space expectations for Black students

Restructuring of the Office of human rights, equity and accessibility

Scholarships and grants for Black students

Race based data collection and analysis

Proportionate representation of racialized employees

Promotion of Black studies, education and training

Specialized services and supports

Equity audit of lancer athletics

“I want to thank the members of the task force for their thoughtful and dedicated work, and all the members of the community, and especially the Black community, for their generosity in engaging with this process, despite the emotionally exhausting work and dedication this required,” UWindsor president Robert Gordon said in a news release. “We fully support the recommendations that the task force has brought forward. We all have a role in dismantling systemic anti-Black racism and in ensuring that our campus is inclusive, welcoming, and equitable for all.

“We encourage everyone to review the task force report and to reflect upon the individual and collective actions we can all take to make concrete steps towards meaningful change. We have begun this work, but there is much more to do.”

Starting in January, the University’s Task Force Report Implementation Team will be formed and will review the recommendations and have a plan of action by Jan. 31, 2021.