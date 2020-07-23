WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor retiree thought she won $10 when she scratched her ticket to find four more zeros.

Retired teacher Vera Lulic, 78, won $100,000 playing Instant Sizzling 5S.

“It doesn’t feel real. A few months have passed since I won on this ticket and I’ve felt a myriad of emotions since this all started,” she said while picking up her cheque from the OLG Prize Centre. “This money will have a big impact on my daily finances. I’m grateful for this blessing.”

She plans to use the funds to pay her bills and be debt free. She also would like to pre-pay for her funeral and share with her friends.

“I have two very close friends and I want to treat them to something special because I’m so grateful for their friendship for all of these years,” she said.

Lulic is the third person from Windsor to take home a $100,000 prize this week.

Her winning ticket was purchased at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor.