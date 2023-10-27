Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence because a juror is sick.
"I really don't have any choice but to adjourn for the day, I'm sorry," Justice Pomerance told the remaining 13 jurors Friday morning, telling them she hopes the juror will be back Monday and if not "we may well proceed that day in any event."
The jury was expecting to hear more from Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed Veltman on multiple occasions since his arrest in June 2021.
Gojer has already told the jury Veltman suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, depression and has complex trauma.
When his evidence concluded Thursday, Gojer was explaining the impact of hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin on a person with those kinds of mental illnesses.
Gojer testified it was hard to say precisely how a person would react but did say if they were sad before consuming the drug its likely it would only made those feelings worse.
He did say the intoxication phase usually only last for four to six hours.
Veltman has previously told the jury he consumed three grams of psilocybin in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, more than 30 hours before the Afzaal family was struck and killed.
The examination in chief of Dr. Julian Gojer by defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is expected to resume Monday.
The trial did not sit on Friday Oct. 20, because two other jurors were sick at that time.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Kitchener
-
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated monetary enhancements for its members.
-
Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION trains are not running between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market Station due to a crash.
-
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
London
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics
Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.
-
Youth Wellness Hub gets official launch in London, Ont.
Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) unveiled its new Youth Wellness Hub in London, Ont. on Friday morning. According to advocates, it puts them on to better path to helping young people dealing with mental health, addictions and poverty challenges.
Barrie
-
Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home
Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.
-
Simcoe County Legion branches begin annual Poppy campaign
Friday marked the start of the official Remembrance Day Poppy campaign.
-
Road work forces detour in Santa Claus parade route through Barrie
There aren't many things that can throw Santa Claus off his route, but road work is forcing the big man to change this up for the annual parade in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa
-
'We're not ready to open it': OC Transpo will not commit to date for Trillium Line launch
OC Transpo officials still won't provide a firm launch date next spring for the new north-south light-rail transit line, as construction continues on the line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Gatineau
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the corner of Boulevard des Allumettières and Rue St-Rédempteur in the Hull sector shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.
-
Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to Ottawa
The Senators say defensemen Thomas Chabot and Erik Brannstrom were injured during Thursday's game against the New York Islanders.
Toronto
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
-
Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto
An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
-
1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.
Montreal
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Winnipeg
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
-
VIDEO ARTICLE
VIDEO ARTICLE When Taylor Swift visited Winnipeg in 2008
Taylor Swift made one of her first stops in Winnipeg about 15 years ago, long before she became the one of the world's most popular superstars. CTV News Winnipeg has a look back at the visit.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person hurt in northeast Calgary incident
Emergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following an incident in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
-
Lakes in Yoho, Kootenay National Parks closed due to suspected whirling disease
Parks Canada has closed lakes in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, in an attempt to limit the spread of a suspected case of whirling disease.
Edmonton
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.
-
Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake
Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Crown prosecutors considering charges against 3 RCMP officers in death of Indigenous man
British Columbia's police watchdog has completed its investigation into the 2021 death of an Indigenous man on Vancouver Island, submitting its report Friday to provincial prosecutors, who will now consider charges against three Mounties in the case.
-
Driver in New Westminster had vehicle shot at 'numerous times,' police say
A driver allegedly fired a gun "numerous times" at another car on in broad daylight in New Westminster Wednesday, according to authorities.
-
258 arrests made in 2-week period as Vancouver police continue shoplifting crackdown
Efforts to crack down on violent and chronic shoplifters continues in Vancouver, where police say they recently made 258 arrests in the span of two weeks.