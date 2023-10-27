Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row

The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence because a juror is sick.

"I really don't have any choice but to adjourn for the day, I'm sorry," Justice Pomerance told the remaining 13 jurors Friday morning, telling them she hopes the juror will be back Monday and if not "we may well proceed that day in any event."

The jury was expecting to hear more from Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed Veltman on multiple occasions since his arrest in June 2021.

Gojer has already told the jury Veltman suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, depression and has complex trauma.

When his evidence concluded Thursday, Gojer was explaining the impact of hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin on a person with those kinds of mental illnesses.

Gojer testified it was hard to say precisely how a person would react but did say if they were sad before consuming the drug its likely it would only made those feelings worse.

He did say the intoxication phase usually only last for four to six hours.

Veltman has previously told the jury he consumed three grams of psilocybin in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, more than 30 hours before the Afzaal family was struck and killed.

The examination in chief of Dr. Julian Gojer by defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is expected to resume Monday.

The trial did not sit on Friday Oct. 20, because two other jurors were sick at that time.