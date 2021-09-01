WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added another risk of potential COVID-19 public exposure at a local banquet hall.

The Ciociaro Club - Salon A & B at 3745 N Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle has been added to the list.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on Aug. 20 to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The Ciociaro Club B&C Hall was a potential public exposure spot on Aug. 14 as well.

Locations are removed from the list after 14 days from the last exposure date.