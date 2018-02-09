

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say another novice driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

It is the second G2 licenced driver charged in the past two weeks.

A member of the OPP traffic management unit stopped the vehicle near Manning Road on Feb. 2 around 7:45 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was going more than 150 kilometers per hour in the 100 km/hr zone.

Mohamed Waked, 21, of Windsor, a G2 driver has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and will appear in a Windsor court on March 12, to answer to this charge.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.