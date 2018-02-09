Another novice Windsor driver charged with racing on Highway 401
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 10:11AM EST
Essex County OPP say another novice driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
It is the second G2 licenced driver charged in the past two weeks.
A member of the OPP traffic management unit stopped the vehicle near Manning Road on Feb. 2 around 7:45 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was going more than 150 kilometers per hour in the 100 km/hr zone.
Mohamed Waked, 21, of Windsor, a G2 driver has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and will appear in a Windsor court on March 12, to answer to this charge.
His vehicle was impounded and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.