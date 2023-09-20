Another Lauzon Parkway lane closure to begin next week

The City of Windsor is informing the public about another lane closure on Lauzon Parkway.

Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be closed from Lauzon Line to Tranby Avenue for road repairs.

Detour signs will be posted and a flag person will be present.

It will start Monday, Sept. 25, until Friday, Oct. 13.

Construction is already underway on a different stretch of Lauzon Parkway near E.C. Row and Forest Glade Drive. Work there is expected to be finished in November. Lauzon Parkway construction in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)