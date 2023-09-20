Windsor

    • Another Lauzon Parkway lane closure to begin next week

    A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    The City of Windsor is informing the public about another lane closure on Lauzon Parkway.

    Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be closed from Lauzon Line to Tranby Avenue for road repairs.

    Detour signs will be posted and a flag person will be present.

    It will start Monday, Sept. 25, until Friday, Oct. 13.

    Construction is already underway on a different stretch of Lauzon Parkway near E.C. Row and Forest Glade Drive. Work there is expected to be finished in November.Lauzon Parkway construction in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News