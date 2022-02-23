Another intersection reopens along Huron Church Road

Windsor police have reopened another busy intersection at Huron Church Road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge.

Huron Church Road at Malden Road is now open in all directions for traffic and pedestrians, according to a post on social media from police.

Malden Road @ Huron Church Road is now open to traffic in all directions and also open for pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/3SJ80ybnVP — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 23, 2022

Several intersecting roads were closed by police after an injunction on Feb.11 to clear a week-long blockade by a group protesting COVID-19 mandates. The Windsor-Detroit crossing was temporarily closed as a result.

Traffic is flowing northbound and southbound down Huron Church, but several intersections were closed to prevent pop-up protests.

Police have slowly been reopening the intersecting streets. There are still about six access points closed.

On Wednesday Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire told CTV News the process is going faster than expected, but couldn’t give a timeline for complete reopening.