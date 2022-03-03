Another Huron Church intersection reopens to eastbound traffic

Another intersecting street has reopened partially on Huron Church Road as traffic slowly gets back to normal following a protest near the Ambassador Bridge last month.

Windsor police say Dorchester Road at Huron Church is now open for eastbound traffic. Due to a construction project, vehicles are currently prevented from travelling westbound.

Three access points along Huron Church are still closed - College Avenue, Girardot Street and Millen Street.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dorchester Rd is now open for traffic E/B.

✴️NOTE✴️ Due to a construction project, vehicles are prevented from travelling W/B at this time.#yqqTraffic pic.twitter.com/EFuogl333X — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 3, 2022

Police say northbound traffic on Huron Church Road is for bridge traffic only.

Several intersecting roads were closed by police after an injunction on Feb.11 to clear a week-long blockade by a group protesting COVID-19 mandates. The Windsor-Detroit crossing was temporarily closed from Feb. 7 - Feb. 13 as a result of the traffic interruptions.

Police have slowly been reopening the streets crossing Huron Church. Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire told CTV News the process is going faster than expected, but couldn’t give a timeline for complete reopening.