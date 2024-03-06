Another delay in trial of Chatham man accused in fatal RetroFest collision

There has been another delay in trial of a Chatham man accused in a fatal RetroFest collision.

Brett Iler is facing five counts of careless driving for his alleged actions in May 2022.

Two people died and three others were seriously injured after their vintage pickup truck was struck by another vehicle on Queen's Line near Dillon Road.

The victims were participating in the classic car cruise as part of the RetroFest event.

According to court documents filed for a civil lawsuit, Iler's vehicle struck the classic pickup truck.

Iler is charged with two counts of careless driving causing death and three counts of careless driving causing bodily harm under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ilers' trial was scheduled to begin Monday but, through his lawyer, he asked for an adjournment to Wednesday because he had shoulder surgery.

Wednesday, the defence requested a further adjournment to March 26, although no reasons were offered in open court.

The crown attorney on the case did not dispute the request.

"I'm surprised," Justice of the Peace Kelly Jackson said "If you were opposing I was ready to dismiss the application for adjournment and proceed."

Jackson said she had no choice but to adjourn the matter.