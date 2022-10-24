Another blow for Syncreon Automotive workers as Windsor plant closes two weeks early
Syncreon Automotive in Windsor has shut down two weeks earlier than previously planned, leaving workers with one less pay check than they were expecting to receive, according to Unifor Local 195.
“They received a robo call two weeks prior to the set date that they no longer require their service,” said Emile Nabbout, Unifor Local 195 president.
Stellantis announced in July, it would be moving the sequencing and operations of automotive parts back into the Windsor Assembly Plant. The Syncreon plant was scheduled to close on Oct. 30 but the union representing its workers says the plant closed last week.
The union says there has been an ongoing dispute between the company and the employment agency over termination pay. Unifor Local 195 is filing a grievance to ensure workers will not lose pay during the notice period.
“The employer has agreed with the union, after Oct. 31st that if people haven’t been employed within the notice period, the company will pay them a termination pay,” said Nabbout.
This comes as Syncreon workers are still at risk of not receiving unemployment benefits.
Despite calls from local officials to halt changes to the employment insurance program, the federal government has not budged.
Employees who lost work due to pandemic shutdowns may not qualify for full E.I. benefits under the new program requirements.
“The E.I. system needs to be fixed. Syncreon workers feel that the system and the government has failed them,” said Nabbout.
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says he will be working with the Local 195 and the national union to figure out how to get former Windsor Assembly Plant workers back from layoffs.
“We need to make sure we find some opportunities at Windsor Assembly for these people because they’re part of the Unifor family.”
Meanwhile, heavy truck traffic has been surrounding Windsor Assembly Plant following the closure of Syncreon Automotive.
In a statement, Stellantis apologized for any inconvenience this may cause. It says the plant is transitioning into a sustainable, mobility tech company and are working to review operations for efficiencies.
“Previously, we announced the move of the sequencing and metering operations back into the Windsor Assembly Plant,” the statement said. “With the new operation starting last week, we are actively monitoring the temporary increase in traffic surrounding the plant and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
